NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.13

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and traded as low as $57.11. NEXT shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

NEXT Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.853 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.