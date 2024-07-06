NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $276.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
