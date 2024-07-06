NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $276.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

