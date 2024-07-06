noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Shares Up 14.6%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 480,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 550,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

noco-noco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

