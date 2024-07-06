Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NDLS stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.78. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

