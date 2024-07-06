Norden Group LLC Acquires 20,724 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 620.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.