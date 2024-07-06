Norden Group LLC Acquires 2,610 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BJ opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $4,160,168. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

