Norden Group LLC Acquires 8,297 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 525,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $25,336,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,419,488 shares of company stock worth $76,254,732. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.