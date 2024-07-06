Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $846.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $839.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.