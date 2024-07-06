Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

