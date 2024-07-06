Norden Group LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

