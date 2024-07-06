Norden Group LLC Buys 2,902 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

