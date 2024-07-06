Norden Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $939.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $960.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $868.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

