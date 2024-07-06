Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

