Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,824 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

