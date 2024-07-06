Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,824 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.