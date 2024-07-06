Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,244 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

