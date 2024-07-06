Norden Group LLC Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,008,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.