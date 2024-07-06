Norden Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.