Norden Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

