Norden Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.