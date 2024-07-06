Norden Group LLC Invests $924,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

