Norden Group LLC Invests $945,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

