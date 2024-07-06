Norden Group LLC Invests $966,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,178,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

