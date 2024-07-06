Norden Group LLC Invests $987,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.23.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

