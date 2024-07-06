Norden Group LLC Invests $990,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 220.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.09 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

