Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

