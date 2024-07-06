Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

