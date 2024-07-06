Norden Group LLC Purchases 11,736 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 226.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

