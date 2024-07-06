Norden Group LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $381.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

