Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,944 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

