Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,242 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $110.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

