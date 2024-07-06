Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.8% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $322.56 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

