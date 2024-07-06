Norden Group LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $236,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $97,222,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $202.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $213.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

