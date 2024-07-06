Norden Group LLC Takes $932,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE OVV opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

