Norden Group LLC Takes $990,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

