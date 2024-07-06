Norden Group LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 1.6 %

HES opened at $146.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

