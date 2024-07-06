North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,991.20

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,991.20 ($50.48) and traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($51.35). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 4,060 ($51.35), with a volume of 7,334 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,001.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,838.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25,625.00 and a beta of 0.72.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

