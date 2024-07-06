NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.26. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 19,090 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 28.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

