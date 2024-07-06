Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.02

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as low as $23.47. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 2,139 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.