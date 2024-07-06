Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 113.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Further Reading

