Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.97. Omeros shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 106,077 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Omeros by 20.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

