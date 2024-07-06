Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Onto Innovation worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.3 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

