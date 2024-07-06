OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.79 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 453,653 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £40.07 million, a P/E ratio of 333.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

