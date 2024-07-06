Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
