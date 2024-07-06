Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

