Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 14,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Orbia Advance Stock Down 14.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

