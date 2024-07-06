Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

