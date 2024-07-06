Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.72

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and traded as low as $81.64. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 672 shares traded.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.8337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

