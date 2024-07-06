Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.10. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 141,506 shares changing hands.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

