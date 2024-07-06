Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ORA opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.