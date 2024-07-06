Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.17

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.17 and traded as high as C$22.35. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 317,732 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -82.76%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

