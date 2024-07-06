Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.53% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

